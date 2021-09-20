AI semiconductor firm Deep Vision raises $35 m in Series-B

Deep Vision, a US-based artificial intelligence semiconductor company with its India headquarters in Hyderabad, has raised $35 million in its Series B financing round, led by Tiger Global.

Tiger Global was joined by Series A investors Exfinity Venture Partners, SiliconMotion and Western Digital to fund this round.

Comprehensive suite

Deep Vision provides an AI processor and comprehensive software development suite for edge computing applications

“This investment is a resounding affirmation of Deep Vision’s solutions and strategic direction, which are rapidly driving our company into a wide variety of applications in our key target markets,” said Ravi Annavajjhala, CEO, Deep Vision.

Expand capabilities

Annavajjhala said, “When combined with its existing revenue streams, the funding proceeds will help Deep Vision expand the capabilities of its AI processor and software tools and support its rapidly growing customer base.”

“The AI processor, named ARA-1, developed by the firm, provides a combination of performance, power, and price for camera-based applications like smart retail, driver-monitoring systems, smart city, drones, and factory automation,” he said in a statement on Monday.

“We will now be able to significantly fortify our efforts to continue designing and building the world’s most power- and price-efficient AI inference platform as well as flawless software development tools,” he said.