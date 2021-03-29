‘AI set to be a strategic differentiator for firms’

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
As the world battled the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a greater emphasis on the use of technology and artificial intelligence to improve the performance of companies across various sectors.
“India has played a significant role in developing some innovative solutions during the pandemic. It has the potential to become a hub for Artificial Intelligence-based solutions,” said Romal Shetty, President, Consulting at Deloitte India.
A survey by Deloitte of over 2,700 executives found that AI has provided organisations with a competitive advantage and most organisations are aiming to harness its power on a broader level and increase investments across AI implementations.
A Deloitte-CII report titled- ‘The Age of With: Humans & Machines’ highlights, “Machines are transforming the way we do business and almost every component of our daily lives. It is not about people versus machines, it is about augmenting humans with machines to reach even greater heights, combining the intelligence and power of machines with the creativity of humans. The intelligence is artificial from machines, but the implications are very real.”
On the impact on jobs, Prashanth Kaddi, Partner at Deloitte India said, “Some jobs will go but a new set of jobs will get created.”
The report stated that the year 2020 has seen a turning point when most of the population adapted to digital interactions to conduct their everyday lives, whether working from home, online schooling, or ordering groceries. “Yet the prevalence of digital interactions has left many of us pining for the days of in-person interactions,” it said, adding that in the next 18 to 24 months, in-person and digital experiences may become more seamless and intertwined.
Online and offline interactions will not be separate experiences anymore—the customer’s journey will be made up of in-person and digital elements that are integrated and intentionally designed to create a seamless brand experience that’s tailored to fit the individual customer’s behaviors, attitudes, and preferences.”
Future-focused manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and others are exploring ways to transform the supply chain cost center into a customer-focused driver of value. They are extracting more value from the data they collect, analyse, and share across their supply networks.
Some of these organizations are exploring opportunities to use robots, drones, and advanced image recognition to make physical supply chain interactions more efficient, effective, and safe for employees. Granted, transforming established supply chains into resilient, customer-focused supply networks will be a challenge, and for most organisations, it will be an ongoing journey—one of critical importance.
Some solutions developed for India and global applications include:
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
It was the birthday of Reginald Kenneth Dwight, better known in the world of entertainment as Elton John, on ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...