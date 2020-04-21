AI start-up Wesense launches product to curb spread of coronavirus, enable contact-free workplaces

What if jute bags fall short?
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Bengaluru-based AI start-up Wesense.ai has developed a product called Healthsense to curb the spread of coronavirus and enable contact free workplaces. The start-up has already received orders for over 1,000 units of Healthsense from Bengaluru, Chennai and NCR, and significant enquiries from abroad, a top executive told BusinessLine.
Manufactured locally, Healthsense is a wall mounted product comes with a camera, sensor to check body temperature, a sensor-based automatic sanitiser dispenser, along with a processing unit for video analytics, including face recognition, mask detection, measurement of social distancing and a dashboard with alerts and notifications.
“With India’s private offices preparing to reopen after the lockdown, coronavirus spreading between employees is a major concern. After all, the health of employees is paramount for any business. To avoid coronavirus, we have come up with Healthsense which enables touch-free attendance, mask protection compliance, body temperature compliance and sanitisation compliance, all in one place in real-time. Healthsense can be used in offices, warehouses, hospitals, distribution and sortation centres for vegetables and fruits. We have added two more features in our product for hospitals including, touch-free heartbeat measurement and touch-free pills disbursement based on face recognition” said Sankara Srinivasan, Founder and CEO, Wesense.ai.
Additionally, Healthsense can track social distancing by integrating its software with existing cameras in offices, warehouses, hospitals etc and sending alerts/notifications if the distance is not maintained. Activities involving handshakes and proximity among employees are detected and the SOP adherence is calculated on a daily basis, and real time alerts when it is not maintained, are triggered off. Installations of Healthsense have already begun in Bengaluru.
Place the device at the desired location and connect to power source. Register through Wesense Wi-Fi app for the device to connect with your Wi-Fi. Call Wesense support number to help set up the online dashboard. And register your employees through the online portal and go live on Healthsense, which can work up to 8 hours without power or the internet.
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
