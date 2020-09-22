AIL rejects board appointment of Valli Arunachalam

Ambadi Investments Ltd (AIL), the holding company of Chennai-based Murugappa Group, has rejected the appointment of Valli Arunachalam on its board.

The rejection happened at AIL’s annual general meeting on Monday.

Majority of the members had cast their votes against appointing Arunachalam as a director, according to sources close to the development.

Valli Arunachalam, the elder daughter of former executive chairman MV Murugappan, had sought seeking a seat on AIL board.

Together, Valli Arunachalam, her sister Vellachi Murugappan and their mother MV Valli Murugappan, hold an 8.15 per cent stake in AIL, which entitles them at least one board seat, Valli Arunachalam told BusinessLine in January.

MV Murugappan, a former chairman of Carborundum Universal, passed away on September 19, 2017.

Her attempt to sell the 8.15 per cent stake to other family members, according to her father’s wishes, at a ‘fair value’ also did not elicit a positive response, she added.