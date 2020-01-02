Companies

Air India, BPCL, Concor divestments unlikely this fiscal: Official

PTI Mumbai | Updated on January 02, 2020 Published on January 02, 2020

Strategic divestments in Air India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Container Corporation of India (Concor) are unlikely this fiscal, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Finance Ministry’s Department of Investments and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) official said that the process throws surprises , causing delays.

It can be noted that the Government has set ambitious targets from the disinvestments in FY20 at Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

When asked about what happens to the target if the process in three of the most big-ticket companies gets delayed, the official declined to comment.

