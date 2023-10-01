Air India has launched a five-day discount sale for its US flights with one-way and return economy fares starting from ₹42,999 and ₹52,999 respectively.

Booking under the sale is open for five days from Sunday till Thursday for travel from Sunday till December 15. All inclusive one-way and return premium economy fares are available from ₹79,999 and ₹1,09,999 respectively. The premium economy service is currently available on three routes — Mumbai-New York, Mumbai-San Francisco and Bengaluru-San Francisco.

Air India operates 47 non-stop flights every week from Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai to five American cities: New York, Newark (New Jersey), Washington DC, Chicago, and San Francisco.

The sale fares are also available from several other Indian cities for one-stop flights to the US via Delhi, Bengaluru, or Mumbai.

