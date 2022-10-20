New Delhi, October 20

Tata Group-owned Air India has received nearly 74,000 applications for pilots and cabin crew positions in the past two months, the carrier said in a statement on Thursday.

Of them, 72,000 applications were for cabin crew and 1,752 for pilots.

The airline said it has also received more than 25,000 applications in a little over a week from management postgraduate with three-year experience in ground-based business roles.

“On appointment, those selected will be placed in various functions in Air India including airport operations, commercial, engineering and human resources among others, and will form an important part of Air India’s internal talent and future leadership pipeline,” the airline said in its statement.

Air India has received more than 2,000 applications for a new tech centre at Kochi, including developers, architects, cyber security professionals, programme managers and visual designers among others.

According to Suresh Dutt Tripathi, Chief Human Resources Officer, Air India, an entire generation of workforce has missed the opportunity to work for Air India due to limited recruitment over the years.

“The induction of new generation talent is also essential to bring about cultural change that will make Air India an employer of choice. The initial response to our various job postings has been tremendous,” he said.

