Air India and Singapore Airlines ( SIA) are enhancing their codeshare partnership adding 11 Indian and 40 international destinations in a first extensive expansion of arrangement since 2010.

The expansion comes in the backdrop of the impending merger between Vistara and Air India. It will give Air India better access in markets in Southeast Asia and Australia, and bring more passenger feed to its India- Europe flights.

While a codeshare gives passengers benefits like a single itinerary, through check-in and frequent flyer miles, it allows airlines to expand their reach and increase revenue. In a codeshare one airline operates a flight and the other markets it along with the operating carrier.

From October 27, the two airlines will codeshare on each other’s flights between Singapore-Chennai and Singapore- Bengaluru.

SIA will codeshare on Air India’s domestic flights as well as on flights to 12 destinations in Europe, Africa and West Asia. Air India will get access to 29 destinations across SIA’s network.

“This is a continuation of our effort to offer our guests more choice and an extended global network,” said Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial officer, Air India. Lee Lik Hsin, chief commercial officer, Singapore Airlines., said that the arrangement will help the airlines meet “high demand for air travel between India and Singapore”.