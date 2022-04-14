Air India to no longer handle bookings, queries for Alliance Air

Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary of Air India and the latter will not be handling bookings or queries related to Alliance Air, the company said on Thursday.

In a communication put up on Twitter, the Tata-owned Air India said passengers who have tickets of Air India with a four-digit flight number starting with ‘9’ or a three-digit flight number starting with ‘9I’, must know that these bookings belong to Alliance Air. “Passengers must take note that Air India will no longer handle bookings as well as queries related to Alliance Air from April 15,” the advisory said.

Passengers have been asked to contact +91-44-4255 4255 and +91-44-3511 3511 or email at support@allianceair.in for any requirement related to Alliance Air.

It may be recalled that the Centre had, on January 27, officially handed over the reins of Air India to the Tata Group. The transaction covered three entities – Air India, Air India Express and AI SATS – at a cost of ₹18,000 crore. Alliance Air was not a part of this deal.