Air Marshal R K S Shera visits Bharat Electronics Bangalore units

Air Marshal R K S Shera, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Maintenance Command, visited the Bharat Electronics’ Bangalore Complex.

Air Marshal visited the Electronic Warfare and Avionics (EW&A) and Missile Systems Strategic Business Units of BEL.

BEL’s Director -Bangalore Complex, Vinay Kumar Katyal, briefed the Air Marshal about various strategic initiatives undertaken by BEL into newer areas of defence and non-defence (civil) business segments.

He was given a presentation on upcoming projects and new weapon and Electronic Warfare Systems presently under design and development.

Katyal emphasized the need for self-reliance and in-house production capabilities and Air Marshal appreciated BEL’s contribution in LCA project, modern electronic warfare systems and new generation missile systems.

The Air Marshal applauded BEL’s efforts towards mitigation of obsolescence challenges in legacy system, their focus on exploring new vistas of technologies and state-of-the-art infrastructure for building expertise in quality management system, leadership and technology domains.