Air Products appoints Sushila Mani as Managing Director

Air Products announced that it had appointed Sushila Mani as managing director of Prodair Air Products India Pvt. Ltd. In this role, Mani will lead Air Products’ world-class Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) centres in Pune and Vadodara.

Commenting on the appointment, Air Products’ chief operating officer Samir J. Serhan said, “I am very pleased that Sushila has joined Air Products. Sushila has over 30 years experience in the EPC industry, as well as the business acumen and leadership skills to continue leading the region’s growth and the ongoing development of our outstanding, talented team in India”.

He added, “ We are excited to have Sushila join our organisation and are confident her strong leadership will build on the successes we already have and enable new opportunities for our EPC organisation to support India’s energy and sustainability growth strategy well into the future.”

Mani joins Air Products following her role as senior director, Operations for Worley India where she managed an office of over 600 employees and had full Profit and Loss responsibility. Prior to that Mani led Project Management at BASF Chemicals India with accountability for project and construction management, construction safety and quality for all capital investment projects executed in Southeast Asia.