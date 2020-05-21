Air Works appoints A K Singh as an Independent Director

Air Works, India’s homegrown aviation services provider, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Lt. Gen. A K Singh (Retd.) as an Independent Director of the Company.

The company mentioned that the appointment will be subject to the receipt of all requisite government and regulatory approvals, including security clearance.

A K Singh, the erstwhile Lt Governor of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Puducherry, Ex GOC in C Southern Command is one of the few officers to have trained with both the NATO & Warsaw Pact at the height of Cold War.

The retired general has tented key Operational appointments, headed the foreign division of the army & was also the Director-General Perspective Planning, where he drew up the long-term perspective of the Indian Army.

After serving the ranks, A K Singh was entrusted with the responsibility of Administrator/Lt. Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands in July 2013. He concurrently assumed the charge of Lt. Governor of Puducherry in Jul 2014.

A K Singh has also been a member of Prime Minister's Team India, as well as a member of the National Development Council and Inter-State Council. His book “Military Strategy for India in the 21st Century” has been published in 2019.

Commenting on his appointment, Lt. Gen. A K Singh (Retd.) said in an official statement: “I am excited to join Air Works – an ‘institution’ that has served the nation and the aviation sector since the past 70 years. This marks my first step into the pulsating world of aviation and I look forward to working closely with members of the Board as well as the leadership to deepen key relationships and enhance the growth, performance, and position of the organization.”

He further added that despite forming the backbone of Indian aviation, MRO services & aviation engineering/ maintenance have always been away from the limelight. However, given the strength of India’s domestic aviation market, the current global circumstances have brought forth the urgent need for the country to be self-reliant or Atma Nirbhar as pointed out by our Hon’ble PM.

“It is good to see the Government taking strategic measures that will not only give the MRO sector its long-pending recognition and stature but will also lend it a position of strength to fulfill the Govt’s ambition of making India an MRO hub while simultaneously providing extensive employment opportunities to youngsters,” he further stated.

Welcoming the appointment, Mr. D Anand Bhaskar, MD & CEO said in the official release: “I am delighted to welcome Lt. Gen Singh (Retd.) to the Air Works family. Not only will his military and public office experience strengthen our corporate governance but his presence will also help us in achieving a stronger alignment between our various service offerings for our customers, including the defense services. Given his enviable track record, I am sure that his sharp insights will be of immense value in ensuring the fulfillment of our strategy, including our key objective of making Air Works the largest and most preferred MRO in the entire South Asian region.”