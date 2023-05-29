Airan reported standalone net profit slumped to ₹2.75 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023, from ₹2.99 crore. Total income fell to ₹23.02 crore from ₹23.98 crore.

Net profit for FY23 jumped to ₹9.26 crore from ₹8.44 crore. Total income grew to ₹88 crore from ₹81.61 crore.

Airan Limited provides information technology services. The Company offers software development, back and front office management, field operations, and banking transaction processing services. Airan serves customers in India.