Air Asia India announced that it will commence 21 weekly direct flights connecting Delhi to Bhubaneswar, and Bengaluru to Jaipur, from October 30, as part of its winter schedule.

The new routes are now open for bookings on the airline’s website, mobile app and other major booking channels.

The launch of these routes is in line with AirAsia India’s aim to bolster connectivity and consistently provide secure and streamlined operations for guests, the airline said in a statement.

The airline recently expanded its presence to Lucknow and is now operating 112 weekly direct flights connecting Bengaluru, Goa, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

AirAsia India connects its hub Bengaluru with direct flights to Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Ranchi, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Chennai and Jaipur.

There are direct flights connecting its other hub Delhi with Lucknow, Srinagar, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Jaipur, Ranchi, Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar.