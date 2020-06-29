AirAsia terminates whistleblower pilot

'Thin slicing', a recommendation
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
The AirAsia India employee, Gaurav Taneja, the whistleblower pilot, who went public with allegations of the airline violating air safety norms, has been terminated from service.
Sources in the airline told BusinessLine that he was first served a show-cause notice which was followed by the company suspending him from service on disciplinary issues. He services were later terminated. Sources also said Taneja was being investigated even earlier for certain disciplinary issues.
The regulator DGCA has also initiated a probe to check the veracity of the claims made by the pilot.
Taneja, a first officer with AirAsia India, also confirmed in a series of tweets that he had been terminated from service.
A day earlier, the DGCA sent a show-cause notice to the airline’s Head of Operations, Manish Uppal, seeking details about the company’s safety policy.
Taneja had alleged that AirAsia India was violating safety protocols that were introduced to contain the spread of coronavirus and was putting the lives of its passengers in grave danger.
In n his YouTube video channel ‘Flying Beast’, he had also alleged that the airline had asked its pilots to carry out 98 per cent of landings in Flap 3 mode which leads to lesser fuel being consumed. Flaps are part of the aircraft wings and they are engaged to create drag during landing and take off.
However, in airports where the descent is steep, the aircraft needs some amount of drag to enable it to slow down and land safely.
But airline analysts say that Taneja should have followed office protocols before airing his views in public. “There is a redressal system in place for all the employees in the airline. He could have used that platform which could have helped the airline to correct any errors if there were any,” an airline executive said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Following the breakout of Friday, the stock of EID-Parry has turned its near-term trend positive and is ...
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...