Airbnb announces global ban on house parties

Airbnb has announced a global ban on house parties and events at its listings in a bid to ensure social distancing amid Covid-19.

The company is also capping occupancy at 16 people.

“We’re announcing a global ban on all parties and events at Airbnb listings, including a cap on occupancy at 16. This party ban applies to all future bookings on Airbnb and it will remain in effect indefinitely until further notice,” Airbnb said in an official blog post.

The company further added that it already prohibits unauthorised parties at its listings. 73 per cent of its global listings also ban parties in their House Rules. It allows small parties such as baby showers or birthday parties based on the situation.

“This complemented new initiatives to stop unauthorised parties — such as manual review of high-risk reservations, as well as restrictions on allowing guests under the age of 25 without a history of positive reviews to book entire home listings locally,” it said.

Once the pandemic hit, the platform implemented more health and safety measures. It removed “event-friendly” search filter from its platform as well as “parties and events allowed” House Rules from event-friendly listings.

It may provide exceptions for hospitality venues such as boutique hotels, it said.