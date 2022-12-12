Think Goa and the first thing that comes to mind is its scenic beaches and dazzling nightlife. But the tourist experience in Goa need not just be all about the sun, shores and sands. From a rich cultural heritage to iconic musical traditions and culinary delicacies, Goa has a lot more experiences to offer to its guests.

In order to promote such less-experienced events and adventures and to make Goa as one of the most sought-after tourism destinations among local and foreign tourists, Airbnb on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Goa Tourism Department.

‘Rediscover Goa’

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the official launch of ‘Rediscover Goa’, a week-long celebration of Goa’s vast cultural diversity ranging from e-cycling tours to the Goa clay trail to walking through the maisons of Goa and much more.

Airbnb said the partnership with Goa Tourism department is aimed at boosting hinterland and homestay tourism in Goa, enable capacity building of hospitality entrepreneurs in the State, and promote the local homestay ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, Goa Tourism Minister, Rohan Khaunte , said tourism is the major contributor to the State’s revenue and it accounts for 16.43 per cent of Goa’s GSDP besides providing employment opportunities to 35 per cent of the State’s population.

Responsible tourism

Khaunte added that the experiences and events as part of ‘Rediscover Goa’ align with Goa Tourism Ministry’s vision of expanding the reach of responsible tourism, which includes homestay tourism, in areas such as wellness, adventure, eco and spiritual tourism to hinterlands of Goa, promoting entrepreneurship.

The signing of the MoU has come a day after the inauguration of a new international airport at Mopa in north Goa by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday

Terming Goa as a ‘priority market’, Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager - India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan at Airbnb, said, “This partnership furthers Airbnb’s efforts to provide guests with quality tourism experiences, not just in popular tourist destinations but also off the beaten track. We want to ensure the economic benefits of tourism reach as many communities as possible.”

