Airbnb reports $834 million Q3 profit as revenue soars

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Airbnb said Thursday that it earned $834 million on record revenue in the third quarter as more people got vaccinated and went back to travelling.
When companies closed offices in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, that freed some employees to work remotely using video technology, and Airbnb said the result was a huge jump in rentals.
The San Francisco-based home-sharing company said in a letter to shareholders that it believes the trend of work flexibility will accelerate. Airbnb noted that major companies including Ford and Amazon have announced policies that will allow for more remote work, and it predicted others will do the same.
Those changes in work habits, aided by video-conferencing technology, have helped generate more long stays on Airbnb. The company said stays of 28 days or longer were growing even before the pandemic but have picked up more rapidly in the past year. Long stays now account for 20 per cent of Airbnb nights booked in the most recent quarter, up from 14 per cent two years ago.
Airbnb said its net income was nearly four times the $219 million that it earned a year earlier and nearly triple the $267 million it reported in the third quarter of 2019.
Revenue rose 67 per cent from a year ago and 36 per cent from the same quarter in 2019, to $2.24 billion. Analysts expected $2.06 billion, according to FactSet.
However, cancellations remained higher than they were before the pandemic.
The third quarter is usually Airbnb's best. It often loses money in the other quarters — the company lost $407 million in the first nine months of this year.
Airbnb said bookings in North America grew 10 per cent and Latin America was up 20 per cent over the same period two years ago. Bookings in the wide swath of Europe, the Middle East and Asia have not yet recovered to 2019 levels, and business in the Asia-Pacific region remained depressed because of the slower recovery of international travel, however.
On the cost side, Airbnb's sales and marketing spending more than doubled, and “product-development” expenses also rose sharply. The company is investing in a feature that helps customers book travel when they don't have a specific destination or time in mind.
Shares of Airbnb Inc. gained about 1 per cent in after-hours trading after rising 3 per cent to $178.45 in the regular session. They have gained 22 per cent this year.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...