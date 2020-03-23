Airbus adds 15 billon euro credit line, scraps dividend

Galaxy Z Flip review: An innovative head-turner of a phone
Samsung’s second folding phone is a bit of a novelty but also surprisingly fun to use though perhaps not ...
Airbus boosted its liquidity with a 15 billion euro ($16 billion) expanded credit facility on Monday, while suspending its 2020 outlook in response to the coronavirus crisis that has grounded much of the global airlines fleet.
The European plane maker also joined US rival Boeing in scrapping its 2019 dividend, worth a total of 1.4 billion euros. It also said it would suspend the voluntary top-up of staff pension schemes. “These measures are designed to protect the future of Airbus and to ensure we can resume normal business or future business as soon as the situation improves,” CEO Guillaume Faury told reporters.
Airbus has not drawn down any credit lines and said it had enough liquidity to cope with the coronavirus with some 30 billion euros worth of liquidity available. “We have a lot of runway with this 30 billion,” Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam said.
Airbus shares fell 10 per cent versus a wider French CAC40 market index down by around 4 per cent.
Faury called for “strong government help” for airlines across the world that have been forced to ground fleets, as well as for distressed aerospace suppliers.
The French government has offered 300 billion euros of loan guarantees to help companies, but Airbus said its own credit facility was commercial and did not fall under the scheme.
Boeing, already battered by the year-old grounding of its 737 MAX airliner, last week called for $60 billion in US support for the US aerospace sector.
Faury said it would become increasingly difficult to deliver jets and some would be stored. Most airlines continue to pay deposits even though many have called for deferrals, he said.
Airbus said it would use customer financing “very selectively” to help distressed airlines and that it expected leasing companies, which are involved in almost half of its deliveries, to play their role as a “shock absorber”.
Airbus also said it had identified operational measures to save cash as it resumed partial production at factories in France and Spain after a four-day shut down.
Airbus, which sources say had been producing 58 single-aisle jets a month before the crisis, declined to say at what rate it would resume output.
Factories have installed extra spacing between workers and shorter shift times to allow for sterilising tools. Its immediate goal is to maintain parts flowing from a fragile supply chain at a sustainable rate, Faury said. “We need to stabilise and see from what base we can restart,” he told analysts.
Industry executives say shortages are beginning to emerge in the supply chain and some contractors have paused production.
Germany's MTU Aero Engines, which is a supplier to Pratt & Whitney engines used on many Airbus single-aisle jets, said it would halt output for three weeks from March 30.
Samsung’s second folding phone is a bit of a novelty but also surprisingly fun to use though perhaps not ...
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
Government targets 10 per cent ethanol blending by 2022. But this year it is set to drop to 4 per cent from ...
The stock of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Ltd.) has slipped below the important ...
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...