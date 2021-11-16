Companies

Airbus, Jazeera Airways strike $3.3 billion aircraft deal

PTI | Updated on November 16, 2021

Order for aircrafts includes 20 A320neos and eight A321neos

Dubai, Nov 16

Airbus has won its third deal of the Dubai Air Show, announcing that it has received an order for 28 new aircraft and a further option of up to five new planes from Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways in a deal valued at some $3.3 billion.

The European plane maker’s order announced at the aviation show on Tuesday includes 20 A320neos and eight A321neos.

On the first two days, Airbus also made blockbuster sales. Airbus clinched a major deal on Monday valued into the billions of dollars to sell 111 new aircraft to the Air Lease Corporation. The show in Dubai typically sees a stream of order and product announcements.

The expo pits France-based Airbus and its American rival Boeing, the two major manufacturers at the top of the supply chain, against each other in the crucial Mideast market filled with long-haul carriers connecting East and West.

Published on November 16, 2021

