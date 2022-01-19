Airbus to hire 6,000 globally in 2022

Airbus intends to recruit around 6,000 people worldwide across the entire group in the first phase. Post this, a mid-year re-assessment will be carried out in 2022 to “adjust needs accordingly”, it said in a statement. According to Thiery Baril, Airbus Chief Human Resources & Workplace Officer, the company has demonstrated resilience throughout the Covid crisis.

“Following this initial wave of recruitment, which will take place worldwide and across all our businesses, the number of external hires will be reassessed before mid-year 2022 and we will adjust our needs accordingly. Not only will we look at acquiring the new skills that Airbus needs in the post-Covid world, but we will also do our utmost to reinforce diversity across the company,” Baril said.

About a quarter of the planned recruitments should focus on acquiring the new skills to support the company’s long-term projects and ambition, notably in the fields of decarbonisation, digital transformation and cyber technology. A third of the total recruitment will be allocated to young graduates, the statement further added.