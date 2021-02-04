Airbus to partner Flytech to train drone pilots in India

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Airbus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Flytech Aviation Academy, a leading Indian aviation training academy, to explore collaboration opportunities in Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) training.
The MoU was signed at Aero India 2021. Airbus brings a wealth of experience in aviation training, courseware development, safety and quality standards while Flytech excels in aviation training services, including the training for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). The two will look for synergies.
Google sought FAA approval to test drones for firefighting
“Drone technology is being rapidly adopted as its potential and applicability in multiple industries and domains, including commercial entities, individuals, armed forces and government organisations is being recognised. Under this partnership, Flytech Aviation and Airbus will combine their efforts in developing the drone ecosystem in the country,” said Captain Mamatha, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Flying Instructor at Flytech Aviation Academy, Hyderabad.
The government estimates that there are 40,000 drones in the country and expects the number to reach one million in five years. That will require some 5,00,000 drone pilots.
Drone delivery trials to take wing by R-Day
“The drone and remotely piloted aircraft industry is evolving rapidly. This increases the demand for drone pilots equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge of safety and flying regulations, along with technical proficiency,” said Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia.
“In line with our commitment to “Skill India” mission, we are now looking to participate in and contribute to the UAV ecosystem by applying Airbus’ purpose and values of safety, innovation, operational excellence and sustainability.”
As part of the MoU, Airbus and Flytech will work toward providing best-in-class training to budding drone pilots, ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality.
