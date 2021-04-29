Airtel Africa appoints new MD, CEO

Airtel Africa on Thursday announced that Olusegun “Segun” Ogunsanya, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Nigeria will succeed Raghunath “Raghu” Mandava, as Managing Director and CEO, following Mandava’s informing the Board of his intention to retire.

Segun Ogunsanya will join the Board of Airtel Africa with effect from October 1, the company said in a statement.

Segun Ogunsanya joined Airtel Africa in 2012 as Managing Director and CEO Nigeria and has been responsible for the overall management of operations in Nigeria, the company’s largest market in Africa. He has more than 25 years’ business management experience in banking, consumer goods and telecoms.

Mandava will be retiring on September 30. Arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities, the company said. Following his cessation of employment at Airtel Africa, Mandava will be available to advise the Chairman, the Airtel Africa Board and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a nine-month period, the company said.

“As we look forward to Segun assuming his new role in October, we do so from a position of great strength as a result of Raghu’s highly effective stewardship. Raghu will retire from the Board with our very best wishes and sincere appreciation for everything he has achieved,” Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Airtel said.

Meanwhile, the company also said it has appointed Jaideep Paul, Chief Financial Officer, as an Executive Director and will join the Board of Airtel Africa with effect from June 1.