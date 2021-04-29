Airtel Africa appoints new MD, CEO

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Airtel Africa on Thursday announced that Olusegun “Segun” Ogunsanya, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Nigeria will succeed Raghunath “Raghu” Mandava, as Managing Director and CEO, following Mandava’s informing the Board of his intention to retire.
Segun Ogunsanya will join the Board of Airtel Africa with effect from October 1, the company said in a statement.
Segun Ogunsanya joined Airtel Africa in 2012 as Managing Director and CEO Nigeria and has been responsible for the overall management of operations in Nigeria, the company’s largest market in Africa. He has more than 25 years’ business management experience in banking, consumer goods and telecoms.
Also read: Airtel offers convenient services to customers
Mandava will be retiring on September 30. Arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities, the company said. Following his cessation of employment at Airtel Africa, Mandava will be available to advise the Chairman, the Airtel Africa Board and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a nine-month period, the company said.
“As we look forward to Segun assuming his new role in October, we do so from a position of great strength as a result of Raghu’s highly effective stewardship. Raghu will retire from the Board with our very best wishes and sincere appreciation for everything he has achieved,” Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Airtel said.
Meanwhile, the company also said it has appointed Jaideep Paul, Chief Financial Officer, as an Executive Director and will join the Board of Airtel Africa with effect from June 1.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...