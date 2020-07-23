Airtel appoints Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as CEO, Enterprise Business

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Thursday said it has appointed Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as Chief Executive Officer-Enterprise Business.
He takes over from Ashish Arora, who will be now CEO-Global Business and look at expanding Airtel’s global networks, including submarine cable systems, to serve international and domestic customers, Airtel said in a statement.
In his new role, Lakshminarayanan will be responsible for further strengthening Airtel’s market leadership in the B2B segment and accelerate growth as enterprises undergo digital transformation to become future ready, it said, adding that he will report to Ajay Chitkara, Director-Airtel Business.
“The digital transformation of India has thrown up massive growth opportunities and Airtel is well-positioned to leverage these. I am confident that Ganesh’s rich experience will add immense value to our growth plans. I also thank Ashish for his contribution and wish him and Ganesh the very best in their new roles,” Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer and CEO, Airtel, said.
Prior to joining Airtel, Lakshminarayanan was COO for Capillary Technologies. He was instrumental in starting Dell’s operations in India twenty years ago. Over the years, he has led various functions at Dell — Global Consumer and SME Services, E-Commerce business for Americas and Sales Ops for APAC.
In his last role at Dell, he was the President and MD of Dell India.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The regulator’s intent to improve liquidity in low-rated bonds, however, will yield results only in the long ...
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...