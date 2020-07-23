Airtel appoints Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as CEO, Enterprise Business

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Thursday said it has appointed Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as Chief Executive Officer-Enterprise Business.

He takes over from Ashish Arora, who will be now CEO-Global Business and look at expanding Airtel’s global networks, including submarine cable systems, to serve international and domestic customers, Airtel said in a statement.

In his new role, Lakshminarayanan will be responsible for further strengthening Airtel’s market leadership in the B2B segment and accelerate growth as enterprises undergo digital transformation to become future ready, it said, adding that he will report to Ajay Chitkara, Director-Airtel Business.

“The digital transformation of India has thrown up massive growth opportunities and Airtel is well-positioned to leverage these. I am confident that Ganesh’s rich experience will add immense value to our growth plans. I also thank Ashish for his contribution and wish him and Ganesh the very best in their new roles,” Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer and CEO, Airtel, said.

Prior to joining Airtel, Lakshminarayanan was COO for Capillary Technologies. He was instrumental in starting Dell’s operations in India twenty years ago. Over the years, he has led various functions at Dell — Global Consumer and SME Services, E-Commerce business for Americas and Sales Ops for APAC.

In his last role at Dell, he was the President and MD of Dell India.