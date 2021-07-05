Airtel Business appoints Harish Laddha as CEO for Emerging Business

Airtel Business, the business-to-business (B2B) unit of Bharti Airtel (Airtel), on Monday said it has appointed Harish Laddha as Chief Executive Officer for Emerging Business. He will report to Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO - Airtel Business, the company said in a statement.

In his new role, Laddha will be responsible for identifying and leveraging growth opportunities in emerging categories such as small and medium business (SMB) segment. He will lead a dedicated team to bring to market highly differentiated offerings for these emerging segments. “As the Indian economy evolves over the next decade, the SMB segment, in particular, offers a massive opportunity to enable digital transformation of tens of millions of traditional businesses. Airtel Business with its end-to-end portfolio is well positioned to serve the requirements of these businesses," Chitkara said.

Also read: Airtel launches all-in-one solution for homes

Laddha is an alumni of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management and holds a bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Telecommunication from MIT, Pune. He has over 25 years of experience, across Ingram Micro, Tata Communications and Tech Pacific. In his last role as the Executive Director - India Sales at Ingram Micro, he was responsible for driving a $3 billion plus annual revenue stream.

Airtel Business clocked ₹14.40 crore in revenues for financial year ended March 2021. It is India’s largest player in the B2B connectivity space and its portfolio includes cloud, data centre, IoT, cyber security and ad tech.