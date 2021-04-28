Airtel offers convenient services to customers

Bharti Airtel said that it has taken three major steps to give convenience to its customers in light of the second wave of Covid-19, including the strengthening of network, home delivery of SIMs and prevention of cyber fraud.

In a letter to its customers, Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel, said, “We can now ensure contactless home delivery of SIMs. All our staff have been trained to adhere to the highest safety standards. In addition, you can easily make payments online from the safety of your home.”

Network investment

On network, he said Airtel has made an investment of over ₹18,000 crore to buy spectrum that will improve indoor coverage in the coming months. “We have also invested an additional ₹20,000 crore to enhance our capacities so that your experience improves even as your consumption rises,” he said.

Similarly, the company had launched “Safe Pay” that provides an additional layer of security for every transaction. So before the user actually makes a payment, Airtel network intelligence throws up a message asking the user to confirm the transaction.

“In addition, with a maximum balance of ₹2 lakh, Airtel Payments Bank is a perfect secondary account for all your transactions. And you can link an UPI app to your account,” Vittal further said.

“We are in the middle of a tragic and devastating second wave of Covid-19. The well-being of our dear ones, access to medical support and services when needed, are foremost on all our minds,” he added.