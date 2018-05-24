Airtel Payments Bank appoints Anubrata Biswas as MD and CEO

Airtel Payments Bank on Thursday said that it has appointed Anubrata Biswas as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Biswas fills the position, which was lying vacant since end-December, after Shashi Arora quit the post due to controversy around Aadhaar eKYC.

The company said Biswas will be responsible for driving Airtel Payments Bank’s mission of taking convenient and innovative digital banking services to the doorstep of every Indian. “I am confident that his experience will add immense value to the bank’s agenda of financial inclusion and digital leadership. I wish him the very best for his new assignment,” Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Airtel Payments Bank, said.

Biswas has experience of over 17 years in the banking sector. Prior to joining Airtel Payments Bank, he was the Joint General Manager and Retail Business Head - South India for ICICI Bank and was responsible for managing the retail banking business across over 550 branches of the bank. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Jadavpur University and did his PGDBM from IIM, Ahmedabad.

Airtel Payments Bank was the first payments bank to start operations in India. It is a fully paperless and digital bank aiming to take convenient banking services closer to customers by leveraging a vast distribution network of over five-lakh banking points..