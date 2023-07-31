Bharti Airtel (Airtel), on Monday said that it has prepaid ₹8,024 crore to the Department of Telecommunications towards part prepayment of deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in auction of year 2015.

The said instalments had an interest rate of 10 per cent and have been prepaid by Airtel, leveraging much lower cost financing available to it, the company said in a filing to stock exchanges.

“Airtel continues to enjoy access to a well-diversified sources of capital/ financing, allowing it to have enhanced financial flexibility in its capital structure including optimised cost of financing using all opportunities for significant interest savings, like this prepayment,” it said.