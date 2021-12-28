Airtel, TCS successfully test neural manufacturing on 5G network

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Bharti Airtel (Airtel) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said they have successfully tested innovative use cases from TCS’ Neural Manufacturing solutions suite on Airtel’s ultra-fast and low latency 5G network.
These solutions help manufacturers build smart, cognitive factories which mimic resilient and adaptive behaviours as well as enable remote robotic operations in potentially hazardous environments like mining, chemical plants and oil and gas fields to safeguard human capital.
They leverage the ultra-reliable low latency communication, enhanced bandwidth and high device density characteristics of 5G networks, as well as the combinatorial power of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence/machine learning, computer vision, industrial robotics and augmented reality/virtual reality to enable autonomous actions, Airtel said in a statement.
TCS successfully tested two use cases on Airtel’s 5G testbed – remote robotics operations and vision-based quality inspection, demonstrating how TCS’ neural manufacturing solutions and 5G technology can transform industrial operations and significantly boost quality, productivity and safety. The demonstration was given at Airtel’s 5G Lab in Manesar (Gurugram), it said.
Airtel has been allocated 5G trial spectrum by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the purpose of technology validation. Airtel has rolled out ‘5GforBusiness’ initiative and is partnering with leading technology companies to demonstrate a wide range of enterprise grade use cases using high speed and low latency networks.
“The 5G ecosystem will open limitless possibilities for enterprises to enhance productivity and serve customers even better with digitally enabled applications. We are happy to work with TCS as our strategic technology partner to start testing real life 5G applications of the future. This also offers tremendous learnings across the value chain and lays a solid foundation for future application roadmap,” Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer, Airtel, said.
TCS’ Neural Manufacturing suite of solutions helps customers across manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, automotive, aerospace, energy, utilities, healthcare, life science and hi-tech domains achieve an autonomous or lights-out factory vision. These include TCS Autoscape.
“We will continue to build new, differentiated capabilities into TCS’ Neural Manufacturing suite of solutions, harnessing the power of machine vision, machine intelligence and 5G to reimagine and redefine the way smart factories operate. Our partnership with Airtel to deploy and validate these innovative use cases on their 5G network serves as a proof point of the transformative power of these technologies,” said Susheel Vasudevan, Global Head of Manufacturing and Utilities at TCS.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...