Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Monday declared that its consolidated net profit had, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, more than doubled to ₹4,160 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, compared to ₹1,613 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew 2.8 per cent to ₹38,506 crore (₹37,440 crore).

“Q1FY25 was yet another steady quarter with India revenue growing at 1.9 per cent sequentially and sustained EBITDA margins expansion to 53.7 per cent. Our stringent focus on driving cost efficiencies is reflected in strong operating leverage. Africa continues to deliver strong underlying constant currency revenue growth,” Gopal Vittal, Managing Director, Airtel, said.

India operations added 6.7 million smartphone customers and reported an improved average revenue per user (ARPU) of ₹211, compared to ₹200 in the same period a year ago, driven by sustained focus on acquiring quality customers, he said adding that “We continue to deliver industry leading ARPU growth along with growing average data usage per data customer.”

“Our postpaid strategy continues to yield results with 0.8 million net adds. During the quarter, we accelerated pace on fixed wireless access (FWA) services expansion across key towns. Our Wifi services (FTTH and FWA) are now available in over 1,300 cities,” Vittal said adding that Airtel’s digital portfolio is shaping up well and is expected to add strength to its already diversified portfolio.

renewed spectrum

He said the company successfully renewed spectrum that was expiring in six circles and further bolstered its sub-giga hertz and mid-band holding in key circles by investing ₹6,857 crore in the recently concluded spectrum auction.

“The industry saw much needed action on tariff repair, which is positive for industry’s financial health amid ongoing large network capex. We continue to believe that industry needs over ₹300 ARPU at the minimum for financial stability,” Vittal said.

He further said that the Homes business delivered a revenue growth of 17.6 per cent YoY, driven by healthy customer additions. The company’s focus on digitisation and acquiring high value customers led to 3,48,000 customer additions in the quarter to reach to a total base of eight million.

“Our emerging digital products are also yielding good results. Revenue of Digital TV remained stable with 16.3 million customer base at the end of quarter. We continue to gain customer market share with our market specific strategy and differentiated converged offerings to accelerate the business growth,” he added.

Airtel shares closed at ₹1,061.70 apiece on the BSE on Monday, down 2.38 per cent from the previous close.