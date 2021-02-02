Companies

Ajanta Pharma Q3 net profit up 64 per cent to ₹177 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 02, 2021 Published on February 02, 2021

Drug firm Ajanta Pharma on Tuesday reported a 64 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹177 crore for the quarter ended December mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹108 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Ajanta Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹749 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹651 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Ajanta Pharma closed at ₹1,746.15 apiece on the BSE, down 0.59 percent from its previous close.

Quarterly Results
Ajanta Pharma Ltd
