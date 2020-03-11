Ajinkya Rahane invests in Mahindra Group's MeraKisan

Ajinkya Rahane, Vice-Captain of the Indian Test Cricket team, has invested in MeraKisan Private Ltd., a part of the $20.7 billion Mahindra Group.

“It is a matter of great pride for me to be associated with a new age, sustainable organic agri business like MeraKisan. I strongly believe that organic food contributes to overall wellness, and this partnership is significant as we share a common goal. I am excited to be part of a journey which delivers sustainable prosperity for our farmers through organic farming methods,” Rahane said.

MeraKisan works with organic farmers, assuring certified, nutritious and healthy organic food. Further backed its digital and end-to-end traceable supply chain, it links these farmers to get better market opportunities through own brand in major online stores and B2B deliveries to major e-commerce and organic players. Through this differentiated approach, MeraKisan has been able to help more than 16,000 organic farmers across India.

MeraKisan Pvt Ltd. is an associate of Mahindra Agri Solutions Ltd , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra.