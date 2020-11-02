AK Gupta takes over as MD and CEO of ONGC Videsh

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
AK Gupta, the new Managing Director and CEO of ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) took charge on Monday. Before this, Gupta was Director (Operations) of the company.
OVL is the international petroleum company of India and the overseas arm of national oil and gas major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited. Gupta brings with him over three decades of experience in various capacities in domestic and overseas oil and gas exploration and production operations, a company statement said.
Some of his noteworthy contributions have been in implementing projects from concept to commissioning, executing projects in diverse geographies in Myanmar and Vietnam in the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela in Latin America, quite a few of them under very trying circumstances, the statement added.
Gupta was also the Head of New businesses in Marketing in ONGC and Head Business development in ONGC Videsh, both for the domestic and international markets. He has handled commercial negotiations with alliance partners, regulators, customers and National Oil Companies.
Gupta started his career in 1984 when he joined ONGC’s corporate office as a Graduate Trainee after obtaining his graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Roorkee in 1983. He subsequently acquired an MBA in Finance & Marketing from FMS, Delhi University in 1999.
