Akamai Technologies has launched Akamai Connected Cloud, a distributed edge and cloud platform for computing, security, and content delivery that keeps applications and experiences closer.

The cloud computing services and architecture will be available in Asia Pacific-Japan (APJ) for developers to build, run, and secure performant workloads closer to wherever businesses and users connect online, said the company.

Akamai will be launching four new enterprise-scale core cloud computing sites across APJ in 2023, in Chennai, Osaka, Jakarta, and Auckland. In addition to Akamai’s existing 11 core sites, which include those in Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Mumbai, the new regional sites will connect to Akamai’s distributed edge network.

The new sites will contain cloud computing services acquired from Linode and will become the template for additional core sites that Akamai plans to roll out across the globe. The company acquired Linode for $900 million last year.

Matthew Lynn, Director, Cloud Compute, APJ said, “The connected cloud consists of a cloud computing platform, distributed computing platform, and an edge computing platform which allows the organisation to address the performance mobilisation needs. This is also an opportunity to bring cost-efficiency for cloud customers.”

He added, “India is an exciting market for us and we have seen increasing interest from some of the big enterprises we work with for our new offering. We are considering locations such as Kolkata and Bengaluru to make them as the new sites going forward.“

Wentao Li, Head of Technical Solution Architects, APJ & EMEA said, “We are seeing a high demand for distributed computing capacity from media and gaming to SaaS companies.”

Expansion plans

Globally, in addition to the planned new core sites, Akamai has identified more than 50 cities in which it plans to begin rolling out distributed sites this year, to bring basic cloud computing capabilities into difficult-to reach-locations.

With this, the new pricing structure will able to use the power of its network to drive the cost of cloud egress by bringing CDN-like economics to cloud data transfer. The new egress pricing model is designed to result in significantly discounted egress rates relative to hyper scalers and alternative cloud providers.

“We’re taking a fundamentally different approach to cloud computing — building on 25 years of experience scaling and securing the internet for the biggest companies in the world. Akamai is building the cloud the next decade needs,” said Tom Leighton, Akamai’s Co-Founder, and CEO.