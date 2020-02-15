Akshay Kumar appointed brand ambassador for Kurkure

PepsiCo India has roped in actor Akshay Kumar as the new brand ambassador for its snacks brand Kurkure. The company decided to use social media platform Instagram to reveal Kumar’s association with Kurkure through a quirky video on Saturday.

Dilen Gandhi, Senior Director and Category Head – Foods, PepsiCo India, said, “We believe that Akshay Kumar personifies the brand tenets of Kurkure as both of them complement each other. By combining Kurkure’s chatpatapan with Akshay’s multi-faceted personality, we are confident to create a blockbuster association that will not only create non-stop humour, but also deepen our engagement with the consumers.”

The company will be leveraging on this association through a campaign which will feature the actor in “fun and off-beat avatars," it added.

In a statement, Kumar said, “The brand’s quirky and unconventional campaigns have stood the test of time and are remembered by one and all. I love entertaining the audience and am looking forward to adding zing and liveliness in a memorable and unique way with Kurkure."

In the past too, PepsiCo India has everaged on Bollywood actors such as Juhi Chawla, Taapsee Pannu, Parineeti Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan for Kurkure's ad campaigns.