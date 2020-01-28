Akshay Kumar, Ilena D’Cruz are new brand ambassadors of CavinKare’s Indica herbal colour products

City-based FMCG group CavinKare has appointed actor Akshay Kumar and Ilena D’Cruz as brand ambassadors for its brand Indica herbal hair colour products.

They will be brand ambassadors across all the four formats ― shampoo hair colour, creme hair colour, 10-minute powder hair colour, and beard and moustache colour, said Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan Director and CEO, Personal Care & Alliances, CavinKare.

Indica has been growing rapidly over the years and is on the verge of accelerating its growth further, he told newspersons. “We want to grow aggressively in non-south markets and the two new brand ambassadors would help in this,” he added.

In the past, actor Ramyakrishnan, Prakas Raj, Preity Zinta and Irfan Khan were brand ambassadors, he said.

Launched in 1995, Indica herbal colour has five herbal ingredients that colours hair safely and effectively, he said. In 2009, brand Indica was relaunched with 10-minute innovative products, he added.