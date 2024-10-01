Akshay Kumar emerged as the most visible celeb endorser on TV in terms of ad share in the first half of the year, closely followed by Shah Rukh Khan. In terms of the number of brands endorsed, MS Dhoni bagged the top spot, as he was seen endorsing as many as 42 brands, with Big B in the second spot with 41 brand endorsements on TV. Overall,celebrity endorsed ads saw a recovery in terms of ad volumes in January-June this year, recording a growth of over 10 per cent over the same period in 2023, as per a report by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research.

The report noted that in the January-June period in 2024, 32 per cent share of total ads telecast on TV were endorsed by celebrities. Film stars continued to dominate over sports stars and television stars, garnering a whopping 75 per cent share of celeb-endorsed ads on TV.

In the first half of the calendar year, share of celebrity endorsed ad share bounced back to 2022 levels after witnessing a dip in 2023. “Celebrity endorsed ads recorded a growth of more than 10 per cent in January-June ’24 compared to January-June ’23,” the AdEx report noted.

The star cast

Besides Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Rupali Ganguly and Ranveer Singh were among the top ten most visible stars in terms of ad share on TV in the first half of the year.

In terms of quantum of brands, MS Dhoni , Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan (34 brands), Kareena Kapoor Khan (31 brands) and Akshay Kumar (28 brands ) were the top five celebrities seen on TV ads during January-June period this year.

“More than 50 per cent of the ads endorsed by celebrities were for three sectors: food & beverage, personal care and hygiene and household products,” the report noted. In terms of categories, floor and toilet cleaners, soaps and aerated soft drinks were the top three which were endorsed by celebrities through TV ads during January-June period this year.

“Akshay Kumar was the most visible star, with an average visibility of 22 hours per day across all channels, followed by Shah Rukh Khan with 20 hours per day through TV sponsorships,” the report added.