Akshay Kumar to be brand ambassador for Berger Paints

Berger Paints India Limited, the country’s second largest paint company, has roped in actor Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador for its waterproofing range of products under the HomeShield brand.

Berger HomeShield offers scientific assessment of waterproofing problems. The range has an array of products that are offered after evaluating the level of dampness and condition.

The problem is detected scientifically post using a concrete moisture meter, said a release issued by the company.

According to Abhijit Roy, MD and CEO, Berger Paints, the actor is a perfect fit for the HomeShield brand that embodies the values of trust, dependability, durability and high product performance, in the segment of waterproofing.

“It (waterproofing) is one of the fastest growing segments for us and the association with Akshay would help create better brand visibility and recall, (thereby) helping catapult the brand as the preferred consumer choice,” he said.