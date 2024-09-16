Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, one of the largest Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) in India, has been awarded a patent for its Room Temperature Stable Oral Suspension of Hydroxyurea - a breakthrough formulation aimed at managing Sickle Cell Disease (SCD).

Sickle Cell Disease, a genetic blood disorder, leads to severe health complications such as anemia, frequent pain episodes and other debilitating symptoms, affecting millions worldwide especially in India and Africa.

According to the 2011 Census, 8.6 per cent of India’s population is from tribal communities, many of whom are disproportionately affected by SCD.

The company in a media statement said its new formulation offers a key advantage over traditional Hydroxyurea solution that requires refrigeration between 2 - 8°C.

“The new oral suspension remains stable at room temperature, providing a practical solution for widespread distribution, particularly in the tribal areas with limited access to cold storage facilities,” the statement read.

The patented formulation will now come at fraction of the cost of imported Hydroxyurea solution.

