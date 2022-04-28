hamburger

AkzoNobel India enters into DIY paints category

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: Apr 28, 2022

The move comes after the company tasted success with similar offerings in Europe

New Delhi, April 28

Pain maker AkzoNobel India has entered into the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) segment. The entry into the DIY paint category comes after the company tasted success with similar offerings in Europe.

The Dulux Simply Refresh category offers a complete range for DIY solutions, the company said in a statement. The offerings come under three categories- decorative paints, repair solutions and painting kits:

In the decorative segment, offerings cover multi-surface paints and spray paints; while repair solutions include paints for covering wall cracks and for fixing tile gaps and protects joints of tiles in bathroom and kitchens.

Published on April 28, 2022
Akzo Nobel India Ltd
paints
