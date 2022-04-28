AkzoNobel India enters into DIY paints category

New Delhi, April 28
Pain maker AkzoNobel India has entered into the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) segment. The entry into the DIY paint category comes after the company tasted success with similar offerings in Europe.
The Dulux Simply Refresh category offers a complete range for DIY solutions, the company said in a statement. The offerings come under three categories- decorative paints, repair solutions and painting kits:
In the decorative segment, offerings cover multi-surface paints and spray paints; while repair solutions include paints for covering wall cracks and for fixing tile gaps and protects joints of tiles in bathroom and kitchens.
Published on
April 28, 2022
