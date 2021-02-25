Ashok Leyland buys Nissan’s 38% stake in Hinduja Tech for ₹70 crore

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Ashok Leyland has entered into a share purchase agreement with Nissan International Holding BV to buy the latter’s 38 per cent stake in Hinduja Tech Ltd (HTL) for about ₹70 crore.
The move will make Hinduja Tech Ltd (formerly known as Defiance Technologies), engaged in IT and IT enabled services, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland.
Ashok Leyland owns 62 per cent in the paid-up share capital of HTL and the remaining is held by Nissan International Holding BV, a Dutch investment arm of Japanese automaker Nissan.
The truck and bus-maker has proposed to buy 58,500,000 shares held by Nissan International Holding BV for a total consideration of ₹70,20,00,000 constituting 38 per cent in the paid-up share capital of HTL, Ashok Leyland said in a communiqué to stock exchanges.
In 2019-20, HTL revenue stood at ₹226.16 crore in 2019-10 as compared to ₹210.19 crore in the previous year. The company generated a profit of ₹15.95 crore in FY20 as against ₹14.30 crore in the previous year.
In November 2014, Nissan International Holdings came as a strategic investor by taking 38 per cent stake in in Hinduja Tech.
In September 2016, Ashok Leyland and Nissan announced that they had reached a new arrangement in which Nissan would transfer its ownership in the three JVs to Ashok Leyland.
