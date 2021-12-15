Alan Scott to foray into retail; forms JV with Vasibala Ventures

BSE-listed Alan Scott Industries Ltd has decided to enter the retail sector through a joint venture with Vasibala Ventures Pvt. Ltd

"The company will be operating franchise stores in India. For this purpose, the company is in process of incorporating a subsidiary company in the name and style 'Allan Scott Retail Limited and Allan Scott will be holding about 85 per cent of the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the said subsidiary," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

At close, the company's share price was down nearly 5 per cent.