Companies

Alan Scott to foray into retail; forms JV with Vasibala Ventures

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 15, 2021

BSE-listed Alan Scott Industries Ltd has decided to enter the retail sector through a joint venture with Vasibala Ventures Pvt. Ltd

"The company will be operating franchise stores in India. For this purpose, the company is in process of incorporating a subsidiary company in the name and style 'Allan Scott Retail Limited and Allan Scott will be holding about 85 per cent of the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the said subsidiary," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

At close, the company's share price was down nearly 5 per cent.

Published on December 15, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Alan Scott Industries Ltd
retailing
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like