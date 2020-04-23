Alembic Pharma posts highest-ever revenues, profit for FY2020

Drug major Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited posted standalone a net profit at ₹314 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, sharply up from ₹108 crore reported for the corresponding quarter last year.

Its standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹1,049 crore for the quarter, up from ₹849 crore in the same quarter last year.

The board in its meeting held on March 6 declared interim dividend on equity shares at ₹10 per share i.e. 500 per cent for fiscal 2020 (previous year ₹5.50 per share i.e. 275 per cent).

On standalone basis, for the fiscal 2019-20, the company reported a net profit of ₹969 crore, up about 58 per cent from ₹611 crore reported in the previous fiscal. Revenues from operations for the fiscal stood at ₹4,133 crore, up from ₹3,660 crore last year.

On consolidated basis, Alembic Pharmaceuticals posted net profit of ₹225 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, up from ₹124 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its consolidated revenues from operations stood at ₹1,207 crore for the quarter, up from ₹927 crore in the same quarter last year.

For the fiscal 2019-20, the company posted consolidated a net profit of ₹829 crore, up 41 per cent from ₹584 crore in the previous year. Consolidated revenues from operations for the year stood at ₹4,606 crore ( ₹3,935 crore).

Commenting on the results, its Managing Director Pranav Amin said, “It was a remarkable year for the company where we recorded our highest revenue and profit ever. This was led by strong growth in the US generics business. During the fourth quarter we saw our India and ROW business also getting back to a robust growth."