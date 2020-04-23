Alembic Pharma posts highest-ever revenues, profit for FY2020

Office Buzz: Video-chat fatigue sets in
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
Drug major Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited posted standalone a net profit at ₹314 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, sharply up from ₹108 crore reported for the corresponding quarter last year.
Its standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹1,049 crore for the quarter, up from ₹849 crore in the same quarter last year.
The board in its meeting held on March 6 declared interim dividend on equity shares at ₹10 per share i.e. 500 per cent for fiscal 2020 (previous year ₹5.50 per share i.e. 275 per cent).
On standalone basis, for the fiscal 2019-20, the company reported a net profit of ₹969 crore, up about 58 per cent from ₹611 crore reported in the previous fiscal. Revenues from operations for the fiscal stood at ₹4,133 crore, up from ₹3,660 crore last year.
On consolidated basis, Alembic Pharmaceuticals posted net profit of ₹225 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, up from ₹124 crore in the same quarter last year.
Its consolidated revenues from operations stood at ₹1,207 crore for the quarter, up from ₹927 crore in the same quarter last year.
For the fiscal 2019-20, the company posted consolidated a net profit of ₹829 crore, up 41 per cent from ₹584 crore in the previous year. Consolidated revenues from operations for the year stood at ₹4,606 crore ( ₹3,935 crore).
Commenting on the results, its Managing Director Pranav Amin said, “It was a remarkable year for the company where we recorded our highest revenue and profit ever. This was led by strong growth in the US generics business. During the fourth quarter we saw our India and ROW business also getting back to a robust growth."
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
IAS officers have been at the front line of the fight
Despite initial productivity gains, we could be overrating the benefits of ‘work from home’
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...