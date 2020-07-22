Alembic Pharma Q1 profit rises to ₹319 crore

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited on Wednesday posted standalone net profit at ₹319 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 as against ₹155 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, showing a sharp 106-per cent jump on year-on-year basis.

Company’s revenues from operations stood at ₹1,258 crore for the quarter under review as against ₹897 crore in the same quarter last year.

On consolidated basis, its net profit stood at ₹301 crore, as against Rs 124 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, up 143 per cent on year. Consolidated revenues from operations stood at ₹1,341 crore, as against ₹949 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Company’s consolidated EBITDA rose 108 per cent to ₹416 crore as against ₹200 crore in the same quarter last year.

Commenting on the results, Pranav Amin, Managing Director, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, “It was an excellent quarter for the company backed by growth in all the international markets. Despite exceptionally, challenging circumstances, the operating teams ensured profitability and growth.”

While company’s India formulations business suffered a setback by 6 per cent dip in the business to ₹306 crore for the quarter.

“International formulations grew 70 per cent to ₹771 crore in the quarter. US Generics business grew 73 per cent to ₹596 crore in the quarter and Ex-US International Formulations grew 62 per cent to ₹175 crore in the quarter,” the company informed in a statement.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares gained nearly 0.5 per cent over previous closing on BSE to end the session at ₹999.35 on Wednesday.