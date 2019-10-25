Alembic Pharma Q2 standalone net up 7 per cent

Pharma player, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited registered standalone net profit of Rs 269 crore, for the quarter ended September 2019, as against Rs 251 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago, indicating a rise of 7 per cent on year on year basis.

Company's total standalone income for the quarter stood at Rs 1135 crore, up from Rs 1097 crore. On consolidated basis, company's net profit stood at Rs 250 crore, up from Rs 200 crore in the same period last year, up 25 per cent on year-on-year basis.

Consolidated total income for the quarter stood at Rs 1241 crore up from Rs 1129 crore in the same period last year. For the half-year period ending September, company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 370 crore, up 27 per cent from Rs 291 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

Pranav Amin, MD, Alembic Pharma said, "It was a good quarter for the company led by growth in the US market and the API business. We launched 7 products in the US market in second quarter. We continue to invest in R&D to build up a product pipeline."

Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares ended lower on Friday to close at Rs 536.35, down 1.94 per cent on BSE.