Alfa Laval, a world leader in heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling, inaugurated its new sales and service office, the India Customer Center in Pune.

The 1 lakh sq. ft. facility is located at Dapodi, Pune situated on the same campus where the company has three manufacturing units. The new centre, with a seating capacity of 550, has been designed in line with the sustainability goals of the company. The dynamic workplace will give employees, customers, and visitors an outstanding experience.

The Customer Center will not only be the sales and service office for India but will also be a hub of engineering and supply projects across the globe for Alfa Laval, which is present in more than 100 countries.

Sergio Hicke, Cluster President for India Middle East and South and East Africa, Alfa Laval said, “The India Customer Center is testimony to our commitment towards the India growth story. We have a glorious history of 85 years and are committed to the future. We are well positioned for the evolving market and customer’s needs with our innovative technologies that support the creation of a sustainable future.”

The facility boasts features like water recycling and energy conservation, which is in line with the organisation’s goal towards a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable planet. Subhasis Das, MD, Alfa Laval India said, “This new office is dedicated to our customers and our people who have served them over the years. Our purpose at Alfa Laval is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. And with this office, we are making significant impact on all three areas.”

