Alfanar completes 100% acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Alfanar, a Saudi company, has announced its entry into Indian energy sector through 100 per cent acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India from Senvion GmbH.
This deal strengthens Alfanar’s solutions in the renewable energy and grid transmission space along with powering Senvion India to continue to operate as a full-fledged OEM in the Indian market.
Through this acquisition, Senvion India will provide full EPC and O&M solutions for wind power projects to customers in India. The acquisition was made through Global Renewable Energy Development Holding Company (GREDHCL), a dedicated investment vehicle set-up by promoters of Alfanar.
Jamal Wadi, MD of GREDHCL and President of Alfanar’s Energy & Renewable business said in a statement : “We are a strong believer that renewable energy is the only solution for sustainable planet. Alfanar’s investment in Senvion India is a start towards the goal to be a major player in Indian energy sector through its services in the fields of renewable energy and grid substations. India is a very strategic market for Alfanar.”
Amit Kansal, CEO and MD of Senvion India, said: “Senvion India is a fully operational Wind Power OEM in India. Now, with Alfanar, we are very confident on scaling-up the operations to meet the ambitious goals of the Indian government towards renewable energy.”
“Senvion has localised 85 per cent of its turbines in India and has created over 2,000 direct and indirect jobs. Senvion will introduce new technologies in turbines and O&M space and also push localisation to higher level to achieve Make-in-India goals.”
With 480 MWs operational, 370 MWs under execution and 1.3 GWs under development, Alfanar is a global renewable energy developer with presence in Europe, India and the Middle East. Alfanar Global Development has commissioned 300 MW wind project in Gujarat.
EY has advised Alfanar on this deal.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...