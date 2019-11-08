All That Dips secures pre-Series-A funding from GVFL

How India can effectively crack the electric mobility code
It is important for all stakeholders to come together and think of appropriate transportation solutions
Vadodara-based cuisine dips and sauces maker, All That Dips Pvt Ltd has received a pre-series A funding from VC player GVFL Ltd's early stage fund GVFL Startup Fund.
The amount of funding was not disclosed.
The company makes natural, gluten-free, MSG-free and preservatives-free dips and sells unique combinations of different flavours from across the globe.
The company specialises in global cuisine dips such as Fresh Hummus, Fresh Salsa, Guacamole among others and has launched numerous sauces and dips for Retail as well as HORECA segment.
It is co-founded by Deep Lodhari, a MBBS graduate and Dhaval Patel, a management graduate, both having hands-on experience in the food products & technology domain.
Speaking about their ninth investment from GVFL Startup Fund, Sanjay Randhar, Managing Director of GVFL remarked, "All That Dips is a highly innovative food product company with a great founding team. Increasing popularity of the international cuisines, coupled with flavorful ethnic sauces, is fueling the demand for dips, sauces, dressings, and condiments. In addition, changing consumer preferences, rapid urbanization and growing multi-cuisine culture especially for millennials, is expected to fuel the demand for such products."
"All That Dips has a wide range of preservative-free products with great quality and taste and are well poised to take a lead position in this rapidly growing market," he added.
Lodhari stated that over the next one year the company will plan to spread its reach across key markets in India. The driver for growth will be demand for on-the-go food among the millennials.
"We are excited to partner with GVFL for our growth journey as they brings not only capital but also the right mentoring support and network into the ecosystem. We continue to focus on providing our customers healthy & fresh dips from global cuisine and over next 12 months we plan to extend our products to all major markets in India. Owing to increasing demand for the on-the-go food among the youth population, we plan to add newer products in healthy snacks category such as gluten free baked lavash, tortilla crisps, etc that complements our current products range," said Lodhari.
All That Dips has launched 27 SKUs and created presence in 200 plus stores located in 6 major cities across India such as Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat.
