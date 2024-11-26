Mother and baby care brand, All Things Baby has raised Rs 30 crore in Series A round from Inoventures, the family office of Manish Choksi and Richa Choksi.

Expansion plans

The investments will be utilised to accelerate expansion across key business areas, including broadening the product range, expanding the international brand portfolio, strengthening the distribution network and scaling companies’ omnichannel presence by launching exclusive experiential retail stores across leading metro cities in the country.

It also plans to develop private labels, invest in new-age technology and build a robust team to sustain operational excellence as it scales.

Founded in 2016, the company offers premium and high quality products to its customers. It claims to have a customer base of more than 35,000 families in India, so far.

Tejal Bajla, its Co-foundersaid, “My mission has always been to build a brand that resonates with modern parents—one that combines trust, aesthetics, and innovation. This fundraise empowers us to amplify our marketing efforts, deepen our connection with families across India, and position All Things Baby as a global benchmark in premium parenting solutions”.

The company intends to strategically expand its distribution network by onboarding additional brands into itsdistribution portfolio and platform, while enhancing the depth of its assortment. This will include a strong focus on growing its general trade distribution network and adding more doors to existing Shop-in-Shop locations at key strategic sites, said the company.

The company plans to expand its retail footprint with immersive in-store presence across India’s top 8 metro cities, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit