All you need to know about Tesla’s quirky “anti-handbook”

“If you’re looking for a traditional employee handbook filled with policies and rules, you won’t find one,” reads Tesla’s new “anti-handbook” handbook that has recently surfaced online.

It contains the rules and regulations employees at Tesla have to abide by. The four-paged handbook was disclosed by the Insider Inc on the Scribd, an American e-book subscription service.

The anti-handbook handbook stated clearly that employees should have fun at work, push themselves in new ways, and make friends.

Here’s a list of rules that the employees must follow at all cost:

Have fun at work

The foremost thing Tesla wants at work is “fun.” According to the handbook, if employees are not having their gala time at the organization and love what they do, they will be demotivated towards work. Tesla doesn’t want that. Tesla wants all employees to be creative and work passionately.

Mails to anyone, including Elon Musk

No employee at Tesla is unapproachable. Employees can send mail or have a conversation with anyone including Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Can have multiple jobs

According to Tesla’s handbook, employees can have multiple jobs as long as it is not hampering their work at the organisation. The handbook also asked employees taking up multiple jobs to not reveal any confidential information about the company.

No “stupid stuff” at work

Employees cannot do stupid stuff at work that includes -- harassing or bullying fellows; stealing or damaging the company’s property; possessing illegal drugs; and indulging in violence.

You’re a “jerk” if you don’t call

According to the handbook, employees must inform their seniors if they don’t show up for work. If they don’t do so, they are just being a jerk.

Tesla doesn’t entertain tardiness

Tesla doesn’t like it when the employees are tardy and have a laid back attitude towards work. The handbook reads: “Traffic accidents happen, we get that but they don’t happen every Monday during football season.”

Tesla believes that they are changing the world and bringing paradigm shifts by being different. And, that’s what they like to be.